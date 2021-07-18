SG Americas Securities LLC Has $249,000 Stock Position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 52.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,565 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the first quarter worth $231,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the first quarter worth $244,000. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the first quarter worth $312,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

In other Varex Imaging news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 2,970 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $71,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VREX stock opened at $25.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.97. Varex Imaging Co. has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $28.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.62.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $203.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.30 million. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. Varex Imaging’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

