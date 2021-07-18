SG Americas Securities LLC Has $257,000 Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 69.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,676 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,401 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAON. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AAON by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AAON during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AAON during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

NASDAQ:AAON opened at $60.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34 and a beta of 0.52. AAON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $81.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.02.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $115.79 million for the quarter. AAON had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 21.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.6%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.50%.

AAON Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

