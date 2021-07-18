SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $252,000 in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONMED in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of CONMED in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONMED in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 42.4% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter.

CONMED stock opened at $129.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 331.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.56. CONMED Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.60 and a fifty-two week high of $146.95.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $232.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.88 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. CONMED’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

In other news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $131,558.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,170.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara J. Schwarzentraub sold 1,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.90, for a total value of $252,306.70. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,930 shares of company stock worth $11,500,304. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNMD shares. UBS Group started coverage on CONMED in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on CONMED in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.40.

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

