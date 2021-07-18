SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,755 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cactus were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WHD. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Cactus by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 142,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 11,940 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Cactus by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Cactus by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cactus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Cactus by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 10,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on WHD shares. Barclays upgraded Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cactus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.83.

Shares of NYSE WHD opened at $35.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 71.82 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 7.98. Cactus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $44.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.61.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $84.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.00 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 9.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In related news, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $1,717,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,137,938.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,612.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

