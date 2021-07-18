SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 4,272 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 49.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,382 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,272 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 758,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,387,000 after purchasing an additional 83,453 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,148,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,746,000 after purchasing an additional 27,264 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 592,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,318,000 after purchasing an additional 11,562 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Wayne M. Rancourt sold 27,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $2,113,425.00. Also, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 9,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $639,606.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,942.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,754 shares of company stock valued at $3,108,417. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $48.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.77. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $78.35.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 13.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 6.53%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boise Cascade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.17.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

