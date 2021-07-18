SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,659 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 620,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,659,000 after buying an additional 7,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,196,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,345,000 after buying an additional 237,196 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $260,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,404.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

PRAA stock opened at $37.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.83. PRA Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $47.35.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $289.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.31 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

