Shaolin Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FRONU. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $745,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Frontier Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $328,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $516,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Frontier Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $8,474,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $775,000.

FRONU stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.04. Frontier Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $10.79.

Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a blank check company, which focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

