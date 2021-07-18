Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Short Interest Update

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 70.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

SAEYY traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130 shares, compared to its average volume of 718. Shop Apotheke Europe has a twelve month low of $15.36 and a twelve month high of $29.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.65.

SAEYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

