Short Interest in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Declines By 23.2%

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,350,000 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the June 15th total of 6,970,000 shares. Currently, 8.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

In related news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 10,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Also, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 31,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $1,182,555.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,408,984.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 335,268 shares of company stock valued at $12,805,246 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANF. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,509 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.4% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 39,169 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,786 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,344 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,832,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,074. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.18. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $47.29.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.05. The business had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.53 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 22.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANF. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

