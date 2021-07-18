Short Interest in Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Decreases By 61.8%

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 61.8% from the June 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ACGBY opened at $8.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Agricultural Bank of China has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48.

Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30 billion during the quarter. Agricultural Bank of China had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 10.18%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.704 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 7.03%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Agricultural Bank of China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Agricultural Bank of China Company Profile

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. Its deposit products include demand, call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, savings, foreign exchange time, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

