Short Interest in Alliance Bioenergy Plus, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALLM) Decreases By 69.0%

Alliance Bioenergy Plus, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALLM) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 69.0% from the June 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 219,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Alliance Bioenergy Plus stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. Alliance Bioenergy Plus has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.30.

About Alliance Bioenergy Plus

Alliance Bioenergy Plus, Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on technologies in the renewable energy, biofuels, and bioplastics technologies sectors. It also holds license to the patented technology Cellulose-to-Sugar (CTS 2.0), a mechanical/chemical dry process for converting cellulose material into sugar for use in the biofuels industry.

