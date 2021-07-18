Short Interest in Alliance Bioenergy Plus, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALLM) Decreases By 69.0%

Alliance Bioenergy Plus, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALLM) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 69.0% from the June 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 219,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Alliance Bioenergy Plus stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. Alliance Bioenergy Plus has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.30.
About Alliance Bioenergy Plus
See Also: Stocks Increasing Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Bioenergy Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Bioenergy Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.