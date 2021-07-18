Short Interest in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Drops By 21.1%

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 152,200 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the June 15th total of 193,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 78,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

In other news, EVP Andrew B. Mccray sold 611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $39,733.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,999 shares in the company, valued at $520,174.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $2,143,480.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,588 shares of company stock worth $3,017,191. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMSF. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in AMERISAFE by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 766,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,059,000 after acquiring an additional 388,275 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,195,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $204,539,000 after buying an additional 168,191 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 111.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 259,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,594,000 after buying an additional 136,589 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank lifted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 79.2% during the first quarter. S&T Bank now owns 244,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,649,000 after buying an additional 108,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 648.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 48,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMERISAFE stock opened at $58.47 on Friday. AMERISAFE has a 1 year low of $53.90 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.16. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.34.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 27.68% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $77.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMERISAFE will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is 27.29%.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

