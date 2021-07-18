Short Interest in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Rises By 45.5%

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,660,000 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the June 15th total of 3,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

In related news, CAO Mark Nunneley sold 67,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $405,846.00. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth about $1,086,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 122.4% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 3,335,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,841,000 after buying an additional 1,835,801 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 167.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,414,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,073,000 after buying an additional 2,138,882 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 21.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 757,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 134,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AHT traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.82. The company had a trading volume of 25,305,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,421,032. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $8.51. The stock has a market cap of $279.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.03.

Ashford Hospitality Trust’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Monday, July 19th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 19th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.34. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.