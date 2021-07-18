Short Interest in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Declines By 42.4%

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 289,500 shares, a decline of 42.4% from the June 15th total of 502,700 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 112,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

NASDAQ BELFB opened at $13.08 on Friday. Bel Fuse has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $23.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.88. The company has a market cap of $161.41 million, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $110.64 million for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 7.10%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Bel Fuse from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BELFB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,638 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 267.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,948 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

