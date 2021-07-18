Short Interest in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Declines By 66.0%

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, a decrease of 66.0% from the June 15th total of 136,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 673.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 11,946 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,085,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after buying an additional 85,635 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 82,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 10,651 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC raised its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 37,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the first quarter valued at $96,000.

Shares of NYSE BGR traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.71. 215,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,620. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $10.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.69.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

