Short Interest in Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) Rises By 70.0%

Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 70.0% from the June 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:CINR traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.23. 2,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,904. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ciner Resources has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $261.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.60.

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ciner Resources had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $127.80 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ciner Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Ciner Resources during the first quarter worth about $86,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Ciner Resources by 130.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ciner Resources by 7.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,995,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Ciner Resources by 15.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.28% of the company’s stock.

About Ciner Resources

Ciner Resources LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products.

