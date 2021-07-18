Short Interest in Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Decreases By 72.3%

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decrease of 72.3% from the June 15th total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Decibel Cannabis stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.24. Decibel Cannabis has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.30.
Decibel Cannabis Company Profile
Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?
Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.