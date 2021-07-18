Short Interest in Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Decreases By 72.3%

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decrease of 72.3% from the June 15th total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Decibel Cannabis stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.24. Decibel Cannabis has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.30.

Get Decibel Cannabis alerts:

Decibel Cannabis Company Profile

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc engages in the cultivation, processing, production, and retail sale of cannabis products in Canada. It offers cannabis flower, cannabis pre-rolls, and cannabis biomass to licensed producers in Canada. The company is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing of various cannabis derivative products.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.