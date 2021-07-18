Short Interest in DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX) Rises By 90.3%

DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 90.3% from the June 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DNAX opened at $0.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.36. DNA Brands has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $3.65.
