Short Interest in DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX) Rises By 90.3%

DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 90.3% from the June 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNAX opened at $0.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.36. DNA Brands has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $3.65.

Get DNA Brands alerts:

About DNA Brands

DNA Brands, Inc provides energy drinks. It offers products in various flavors, such as cellular citrus zero sugar, cellular citrus, cryo berry, and molecular melon. The company markets its products for retailers, restaurants, bars, and clubs. DNA Brands, Inc also owns TokenTalk.io, an advisory firm for companies looking to raise money through an ICO.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for DNA Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNA Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.