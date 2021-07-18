Short Interest in Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) Drops By 24.4%

Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the June 15th total of 52,800 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 70,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Electro-Sensors during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electro-Sensors in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Electro-Sensors by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 66,900 shares in the last quarter. 9.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electro-Sensors alerts:

Shares of Electro-Sensors stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,976. Electro-Sensors has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $8.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.77.

Electro-Sensors, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial production monitoring and process control systems. The company manufactures and sells various monitoring systems that measure machine production and operation rates, as well as systems, which regulate the speed of related machines in production processes.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Electro-Sensors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electro-Sensors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.