Short Interest in Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Declines By 61.1%

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 235,100 shares, a drop of 61.1% from the June 15th total of 604,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Envela stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.81. 33,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,176. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.47. Envela has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $7.42. The company has a market cap of $102.57 million, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Envela had a return on equity of 43.73% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $25.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.66 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Envela will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Envela from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Envela by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Envela by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Envela in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Envela by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 54,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Envela by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 12,881 shares during the last quarter. 8.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, Fortune 500 companies, municipalities, school districts, and other organizations in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

