Short Interest in Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Drops By 62.2%

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 101,900 shares, a drop of 62.2% from the June 15th total of 269,400 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 120,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRAM traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $5.41. The company had a trading volume of 41,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,217. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Everspin Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $9.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.95.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.28 million for the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 17.16%.

In other news, insider Aparna Oka sold 4,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $27,228.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,174.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 10,227 shares of company stock worth $57,112 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRAM. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Everspin Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 20,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Everspin Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $168,000. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

