Short Interest in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Grows By 72.9%

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, an increase of 72.9% from the June 15th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of FEMB stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.50. 22,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,138. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.23. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.83 and a fifty-two week high of $38.62.

Get First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 749.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,865,000 after purchasing an additional 201,793 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 188,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 22,972 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 216,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter.

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.