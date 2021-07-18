Short Interest in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Declines By 75.7%

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 75.7% from the June 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:FIF traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $13.31. 24,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,868. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $14.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.48.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth $30,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 17.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth $245,000.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

