Short Interest in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Decreases By 44.0%

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a drop of 44.0% from the June 15th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKOR remained flat at $$54.23 during mid-day trading on Friday. 12,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,876. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.03. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 1 year low of $53.35 and a 1 year high of $55.41.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund stock. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.35% of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.