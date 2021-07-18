Short Interest in GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Expands By 84.2%

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 248,000 shares, a growth of 84.2% from the June 15th total of 134,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 354.3 days.

Shares of GEAGF opened at $40.79 on Friday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $34.76 and a 12-month high of $44.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

