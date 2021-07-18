Short Interest in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Drops By 63.3%

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 425,800 shares, a decrease of 63.3% from the June 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 255,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genasys during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Genasys in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Genasys by 2,846.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 34,927 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Genasys in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Genasys in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

Shares of GNSS stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.50. 128,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,753. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.57. Genasys has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $8.32. The company has a market capitalization of $186.18 million, a P/E ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genasys had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $11.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genasys will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genasys Company Profile

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

