Short Interest in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Decreases By 22.6%

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 619,800 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the June 15th total of 801,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 279,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of HONE stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $14.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,430. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.55. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.49 million, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.80.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

In other HarborOne Bancorp news, Director Barry R. Koretz sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $222,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,669.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 22.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 41,926 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 5.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 29,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,633,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,414,000 after buying an additional 378,947 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,498,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,184,000 after buying an additional 13,910 shares during the period. 56.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one-to four-family residential real estate, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, residential construction, and auto and other consumer loans.

