Short Interest in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Decreases By 22.6%

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 619,800 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the June 15th total of 801,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 279,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of HONE stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $14.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,430. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.55. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.49 million, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.80.
HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.
In other HarborOne Bancorp news, Director Barry R. Koretz sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $222,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,669.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 22.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 41,926 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 5.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 29,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,633,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,414,000 after buying an additional 378,947 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,498,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,184,000 after buying an additional 13,910 shares during the period. 56.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.
About HarborOne Bancorp
HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one-to four-family residential real estate, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, residential construction, and auto and other consumer loans.
