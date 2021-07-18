Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) Declines By 53.2%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 53.2% from the June 15th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

BSMM traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $25.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,406. Invesco BulletShares has a 1 year low of $25.25 and a 1 year high of $25.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.007 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 128,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. BCS Wealth Management boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 196,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 55,746 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period.

