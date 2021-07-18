Short Interest in Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Grows By 40.8%

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a growth of 40.8% from the June 15th total of 838,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days. Approximately 14.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

LAZY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lazydays in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Lazydays in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Lazydays stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.41. 107,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,328. Lazydays has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $25.74. The company has a market capitalization of $221.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

In other Lazydays news, VP Ronald Fleming sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $115,858.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,945 shares in the company, valued at $916,917.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Nicholas J. Tomashot sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,179. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 64,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,161 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZY. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Lazydays during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lazydays in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Lazydays in the first quarter worth about $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Lazydays by 4,493.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories, such as tow hitches, satellite dishes, and suspension systems.

