Short Interest in Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:URNXF) Grows By 37.3%

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:URNXF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a growth of 37.3% from the June 15th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:URNXF opened at $0.22 on Friday. Magnis Energy Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.25.

Magnis Energy Technologies Company Profile

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia and East Africa. It primarily explores for natural flake graphite used in batteries for storing electrical energy. The company holds a 100% interest in the Nachu graphite project located in southeast Tanzania.

