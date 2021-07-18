Short Interest in Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Increases By 74.3%

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a growth of 74.3% from the June 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MRRTY traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.69. 164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,572. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.64. Marfrig Global Foods has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $3.95.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Marfrig Global Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Marfrig Global Foods SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the food and food service industries in Brazil, the United States, Uruguay, and Argentina. It produces, processes, distributes, and sells animal-based proteins, such as beef, lamb, and fish, as well as plant-based proteins; and various other food products, including frozen vegetables, sheep, fish, and sauces.

