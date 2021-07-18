Short Interest in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Decreases By 22.0%

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,480,000 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the June 15th total of 4,460,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 992,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

NYSE:MTZ opened at $99.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.06. MasTec has a 52 week low of $37.40 and a 52 week high of $122.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.30.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. MasTec had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that MasTec will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.45.

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $360,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,635.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in MasTec by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in MasTec by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in MasTec by 1,234.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 25,147 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 23,263 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in MasTec by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,396,000 after purchasing an additional 29,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in MasTec in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

