Short Interest in National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Grows By 108.0%

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,074,600 shares, a growth of 108.0% from the June 15th total of 997,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 127.3 days.

Shares of NTIOF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,367. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.23. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $45.76 and a 12 month high of $80.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 20.18%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $2.3533 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTIOF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$89.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$88.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

