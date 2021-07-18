Short Interest in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) Drops By 71.7%

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a decrease of 71.7% from the June 15th total of 66,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISD. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 320.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 1,000,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period.

Get PGIM High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

Shares of ISD stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.18. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a one year low of $13.41 and a one year high of $16.48.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.