Short Interest in PwrCor, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWCO) Declines By 79.6%

PwrCor, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWCO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 79.6% from the June 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:PWCO remained flat at $$0.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08. PwrCor has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.13.

About PwrCor

PwrCor, Inc provides energy infrastructure and alternative energy solutions in the United States. The company manages infrastructure projects for commercial and institutional customers. Its projects include a combination of energy infrastructure components, including electrical power generation, steam production, or chilled water production projects, as well as the infrastructure to distribute these services.

