Short Interest in ReoStar Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:REOS) Drops By 69.4%

ReoStar Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:REOS) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 69.4% from the June 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of REOS stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. ReoStar Energy has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05.
About ReoStar Energy
