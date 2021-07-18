Short Interest in ReoStar Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:REOS) Drops By 69.4%

ReoStar Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:REOS) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 69.4% from the June 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of REOS stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. ReoStar Energy has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05.

Get ReoStar Energy alerts:

About ReoStar Energy

ReoStar Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and gas properties primarily in Texas. It owns approximately 9,000 acres of leasehold, which include 5,000 acres of exploratory and developmental prospects, as well as 4,000 acres of enhanced oil recovery prospects.

Further Reading: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for ReoStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReoStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.