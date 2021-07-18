Short Interest in Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) Increases By 66.3%

Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 634,800 shares, a growth of 66.3% from the June 15th total of 381,700 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 529,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of TEDU stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.33. Tarena International has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $3.88.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.47 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tarena International stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Tarena International at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tarena International Company Profile

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Training and Kid Training. The company offers education courses in 7 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, software testing, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, Python, and network engineer courses; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, computer-based design courses through live distance instruction, and visual effects-VFX, as well as classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.

