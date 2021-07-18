Short Interest in Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) Increases By 66.3%

Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 634,800 shares, a growth of 66.3% from the June 15th total of 381,700 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 529,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Shares of TEDU stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.33. Tarena International has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $3.88.
Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.47 million for the quarter.
Tarena International Company Profile
Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Training and Kid Training. The company offers education courses in 7 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, software testing, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, Python, and network engineer courses; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, computer-based design courses through live distance instruction, and visual effects-VFX, as well as classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.
