Short Interest in Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Declines By 37.6%

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300,600 shares, a decrease of 37.6% from the June 15th total of 481,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,006.0 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TWODF shares. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

TWODF opened at $2.17 on Friday. Taylor Wimpey has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $2.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.39.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

