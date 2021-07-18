Short Interest in Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Declines By 53.6%

Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 53.6% from the June 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

TOTZF opened at $3.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.48. Total Energy Services has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $4.05.

Several brokerages have commented on TOTZF. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$4.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

