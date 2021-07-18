Short Interest in TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) Decreases By 23.8%

TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the June 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 290,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GRAMF shares. Craig Hallum lowered TPCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on TPCO from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRAMF traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.77. 198,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,012. TPCO has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.88.

TPCO Holding Corp., cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, retails, and delivers cannabis in California. The company offers approximately 17 owned and licensed brands offering 250 stock keeping units across 20 form-factors, such as jarred and bagged whole flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, bulk extracts, vaporizer cartridges, ready-to-use vapes, concentrates, gummies, chocolate, beverages, capsules, tinctures, lozenges, topicals, bath bombs, and body care products.

