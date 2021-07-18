Short Interest in TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) Decreases By 23.8%

TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the June 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 290,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GRAMF shares. Craig Hallum lowered TPCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on TPCO from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRAMF traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.77. 198,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,012. TPCO has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.88.

About TPCO

TPCO Holding Corp., cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, retails, and delivers cannabis in California. The company offers approximately 17 owned and licensed brands offering 250 stock keeping units across 20 form-factors, such as jarred and bagged whole flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, bulk extracts, vaporizer cartridges, ready-to-use vapes, concentrates, gummies, chocolate, beverages, capsules, tinctures, lozenges, topicals, bath bombs, and body care products.

