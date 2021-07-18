Short Interest in Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Decreases By 61.7%

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 358,300 shares, a decline of 61.7% from the June 15th total of 934,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 163,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Trecora Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

In other Trecora Resources news, major shareholder Advisors L.P. Ortelius bought 28,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.18 per share, with a total value of $229,661.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 124,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,886. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,913,000 after buying an additional 87,034 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Trecora Resources by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 81,200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Trecora Resources by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Trecora Resources by 259.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Trecora Resources by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. 52.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Trecora Resources stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $8.06. The stock had a trading volume of 110,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,933. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.23. Trecora Resources has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $9.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.72.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.23). Trecora Resources had a net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $54.59 million during the quarter.

Trecora Resources Company Profile

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

