Short Interest in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Declines By 22.5%

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 273,000 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the June 15th total of 352,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have commented on UIHC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of United Insurance from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of United Insurance from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Get United Insurance alerts:

Shares of UIHC stock opened at $4.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.64. United Insurance has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $9.69. The firm has a market cap of $197.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.77.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.40. United Insurance had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a negative return on equity of 33.47%. The firm had revenue of $158.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.93 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Insurance will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. United Insurance’s payout ratio is -8.30%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of United Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of United Insurance by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of United Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. 30.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for United Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.