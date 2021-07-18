Short Interest in Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Expands By 37.2%

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a growth of 37.2% from the June 15th total of 736,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 464,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Viomi Technology stock opened at $6.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $472.28 million, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.39. Viomi Technology has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $18.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.83.
Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.25. Viomi Technology had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $191.64 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Viomi Technology will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VIOT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Viomi Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viomi Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.
About Viomi Technology
Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices.
