Short Interest in Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Expands By 37.2%

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a growth of 37.2% from the June 15th total of 736,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 464,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Viomi Technology stock opened at $6.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $472.28 million, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.39. Viomi Technology has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $18.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.83.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.25. Viomi Technology had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $191.64 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Viomi Technology will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Viomi Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viomi Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Viomi Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. 2.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VIOT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Viomi Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viomi Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices.

