Short Interest in Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF) Rises By 60.2%

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 60.2% from the June 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
OTCMKTS:WFTSF opened at $0.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05. Wavefront Technology Solutions has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.09.
Wavefront Technology Solutions Company Profile
