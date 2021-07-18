Short Interest in Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF) Rises By 60.2%

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 60.2% from the June 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

OTCMKTS:WFTSF opened at $0.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05. Wavefront Technology Solutions has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.09.

Wavefront Technology Solutions Company Profile

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc develops fluid injection technologies for oil and gas well stimulation, and improved/enhanced oil recovery in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers Powerwave process, an injection technology that improves the flow of fluids in geological materials, including sedimentary soils and fractured rock; and Primawave process, a method for aiding in-ground environmental remediation clean-up in contaminated sites.

