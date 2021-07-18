Short Interest in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Rises By 105.4%

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, a growth of 105.4% from the June 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 750,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 8.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,831 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 272.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLL opened at $46.37 on Friday. Whiting Petroleum has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $57.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.75.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $307.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on WLL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist upped their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.78.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

