Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) and Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Head to Head Analysis

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) and Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) are both large-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

Sibanye Stillwater pays an annual dividend of $1.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. Barrick Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Sibanye Stillwater pays out 53.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Barrick Gold pays out 14.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sibanye Stillwater has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Barrick Gold has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

6.3% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Barrick Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sibanye Stillwater and Barrick Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sibanye Stillwater 0 0 3 0 3.00 Barrick Gold 0 1 11 1 3.00

Sibanye Stillwater presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.88%. Barrick Gold has a consensus target price of $33.61, suggesting a potential upside of 61.10%. Given Barrick Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Barrick Gold is more favorable than Sibanye Stillwater.

Volatility & Risk

Sibanye Stillwater has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barrick Gold has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sibanye Stillwater and Barrick Gold’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sibanye Stillwater $7.74 billion 1.53 $1.79 billion $2.56 6.30 Barrick Gold $12.60 billion 2.95 $2.32 billion $1.15 18.14

Barrick Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Sibanye Stillwater. Sibanye Stillwater is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Barrick Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sibanye Stillwater and Barrick Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sibanye Stillwater N/A N/A N/A Barrick Gold 19.19% 7.18% 4.90%

Summary

Barrick Gold beats Sibanye Stillwater on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America. The company was founded on November 7, 2014 and is headquartered in Weltevreden Park, South Africa.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick. Nevada Gold Mines is the world’s largest gold mining complex. Barrick owns and operates six Tier One gold mines: Cortez, Carlin and Turquoise Ridge in Nevada, Loulo-Gounkoto in Mali, Kibali in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Pueblo Viejo in the Dominican Republic.



It has gold and copper mines and projects in 13 countries in North and South America, Africa, Papua New Guinea and Saudi Arabia. Barrick’s diversified portfolio spans the world’s most prolific gold districts and is focused on high-margin, long life assets.

