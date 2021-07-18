Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Wireless, Inc. is a leading provider of wireless data communications products. The company delivers wireless PC Cards for portable computers, wireless adapters for PDA’s, OEM modules for embedded applications and rugged vehicle-mounted wireless systems. The company is the founding member of the WirelessReady Alliance, an alliance of industry-leading hardware, software and service companies committed to the delivery of complete and compelling wireless data solutions. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an underperformer rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sierra Wireless currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SWIR opened at $17.72 on Thursday. Sierra Wireless has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $658.48 million, a P/E ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.61.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $108.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 918.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 655,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,689,000 after buying an additional 591,538 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 492.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 297,700 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 100.0% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. No Street GP LP grew its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 20.0% during the first quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 900,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,293,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,717,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

