Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Wireless, Inc. is a leading provider of wireless data communications products. The company delivers wireless PC Cards for portable computers, wireless adapters for PDA’s, OEM modules for embedded applications and rugged vehicle-mounted wireless systems. The company is the founding member of the WirelessReady Alliance, an alliance of industry-leading hardware, software and service companies committed to the delivery of complete and compelling wireless data solutions. “

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SWIR. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an underperformer rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sierra Wireless currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SWIR opened at $17.72 on Thursday. Sierra Wireless has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $658.48 million, a P/E ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.61.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $108.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWIR. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 89.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 9,983.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,260 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 7,188 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless in the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. 57.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Wireless (SWIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.