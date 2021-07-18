Signata (SATA) Trading 26.3% Lower Over Last Week

Signata (CURRENCY:SATA) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 18th. In the last week, Signata has traded down 26.3% against the US dollar. One Signata coin can currently be bought for $0.0864 or 0.00000275 BTC on popular exchanges. Signata has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and $2,547.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00048673 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00013989 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.24 or 0.00808458 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005841 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

About Signata

Signata (CRYPTO:SATA) is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,874,019 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

