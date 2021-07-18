Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SXYAY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Sika alerts:

OTCMKTS SXYAY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,938. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.35. Sika has a 52 week low of $20.77 and a 52 week high of $34.57.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Sika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.